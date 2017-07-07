Android 7.0 Nougat has been steadily expanding its reach to a wider smartphone ecosystem ever since its release in August 2016. It often becomes a long waiting game for users as Android smartphone makers and OEMs need to test various compatibility issues and bugs, before churning out the new platform upgrades on their devices.
The availability of Nougat update could be determined by several factors including your device's model, carrier, region and the place where you purchased it. Pixel and the latest Nexus devices are the best bet for receiving timely Android updates from Google or OEMs.
What's coming with Android Nougat
Android Nougat is expected to bring in a plethora of exciting features, including split-screen mode, App-quick switching, new emoji, Do Not Disturb mode, Doze mode on the Go, Multilanguage mode, Data Saver, File-based encryption and Android for Work.
Google Pixel and Nexus devices
Here's the list of Google Pixel and Nexus devices that officially support Android 7.1.2 till date. Also, you can download the official factory images for these devices:
The following Nexus devices officially support Android 7.1.1 update:
Non-Google and non-nexus phones
Here's the complete list of non-Google and non-Nexus phones that are expected to get the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update soon:
- LG V20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 7
- Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Duos
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Active
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- HTC 10
- LG G5
- LG G6