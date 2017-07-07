Android 7.0 Nougat has been steadily expanding its reach to a wider smartphone ecosystem ever since its release in August 2016. It often becomes a long waiting game for users as Android smartphone makers and OEMs need to test various compatibility issues and bugs, before churning out the new platform upgrades on their devices.

The availability of Nougat update could be determined by several factors including your device's model, carrier, region and the place where you purchased it. Pixel and the latest Nexus devices are the best bet for receiving timely Android updates from Google or OEMs.

What's coming with Android Nougat

Android Nougat is expected to bring in a plethora of exciting features, including split-screen mode, App-quick switching, new emoji, Do Not Disturb mode, Doze mode on the Go, Multilanguage mode, Data Saver, File-based encryption and Android for Work.

Google Pixel and Nexus devices

Here's the list of Google Pixel and Nexus devices that officially support Android 7.1.2 till date. Also, you can download the official factory images for these devices:

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel

Google Pixel C

Nexus 6P

Nexus 5X

Nexus Player

The following Nexus devices officially support Android 7.1.1 update:

Nexus 6

Nexus 9 LTE

Nexus 9 WiFi

Non-Google and non-nexus phones

Here's the complete list of non-Google and non-Nexus phones that are expected to get the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update soon: