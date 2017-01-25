Xiaomi revolutionised smartphone industry by making feature-rich devices available at reasonable price. Its flagship handsets too are relatively cheap considering the specifications they offer. However, the company is not prompt in seeding new operating system to its devices, including high-end devices, and that is certainly one of the demerits of Xiaomi mobile phones.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer took longer than expected in rolling out Android 6.0 Marshmallow to its popular devices last year and nothing much has changed this year too. Several OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) have seeded the new operating system to its devices but Xiaomi is yet to take the leap.

[READ: Android Nougat for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 released]

However, Xiaomi appears to be working on pushing put Android 7.0 Nougat to its devices, and one of the first to receive it could be Redmi Note 4. The company has made MIUI 8 global beta ROM 7.1.19 based on Android Nougat available for Redmi Note 4, giving a clear hint that the final version could be rolled out in the next few weeks.

Xiaomi hasn't announced the list of devices eligible for Android 7.0 Nougat update but reports have claimed that it may first come to Mi 5, Mi Max and Note 4 before expanding to other handsets like Note 3, Redmi 3, Mi Max, and Mi Note.

Popular devices like Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 4s, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3, Redmi 3A, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s Prime, Mi Note 2, Mi Max, Redmi Pro, Mi Note Pro, Mi Pad 2, and Mi 4i are expected to get Google's latest OS.

However, devices like Xiaomi Mi3, Redmi Note, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi 1s, and Mi Note are unlikely to get Android 7.0 Nougat update.