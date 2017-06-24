Xiaomi has confirmed that it would make Android 7.0 Nougat operating system available to over a dozen of its popular handsets but it hasn't been prompt at that. However, it's better late than never, and now it has emerged that the big screen Mi Max, which was released more than a year ago, is on the verge of receiving the firmware.

The Chinese mobile phone manufacturer has started seeding beta version of Android 7.0 Nougat OS based on the global MIUI 8.5.1.0 ROM to select Xiaomi Mi Max 3GB RAM model devices, reported GSMArena citing Greek Xiaomi Lovers. The report went on to say that the firmware update comes with a security patch for the month of May.

Xiaomi is yet to announce the date for a public roll of the Android 7.0 Nougat but it should happen soon now that the beta version has already been rolled out.

The Chinese company had announced last year that it would seed Android 7.0 Nougat to the Redmi 1S, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note 3G, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note Prime, Redmi 3, Redmi 3S/Prime, Mi 2/2S, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi 4i, Mi 5, Mi Note, and Mi Max.

It may be noted that the Xiaomi Mi Max came running Android 6.0 Marshmallow based MIUI 8 operating system when it was released in May last year. The device sports a 6.44-inch with a display resolution of 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor, houses 4,850mAh battery and comes packed with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card).

In terms of camera, the handset features a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture.