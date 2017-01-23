It is now confirmed that Samsung will release Android 7.0 Nougat to its flagships Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge Plus and Galaxy Note 5, and other popular handsets like Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock), Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8 in the first half of this year. However, what would make everybody anxious is the fact that nobody knows the exact date of the OS rollout. Now, it has emerged that the new firmware could come to the Galaxy S6 series earlier than expected.

Samsung Galaxy S6 with model number SM-G920V has received Wi-Fi Alliance certification, giving a clear hint that the device will get the new OS soon. The device received Android Marshmallow in February last year, so its owners will expect Android 7.0 Nougat update to happen at least at around this time if not earlier.

Galaxy Note 5 was also spotted running Android 7.0 Nougat operating system on benchmarking site GFXBench last month. So, owners of the device will expect the new firmware in the next few weeks. Other handsets that will get the OS include the Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock), Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A8.

However, it is still not known if the South Korean technology giant will seed Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A9, Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy Tab S2, Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, and Galaxy C7.

Google's new operating system brings several new features like quick panel, quick notifications, multi-window, performance mode and Samsung pass among others.

(Source: Wi-Fi Alliance)