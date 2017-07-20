Google has announced its new operating system Android O and it is expected to be made public next month but Samsung is yet to seed last year's firmware Android 7.0 Nougat to some of its popular handsets. Now, it has emerged that the Galaxy S5 Neo could receive Android 7.0 Nougat update soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo came running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop when it was released in August 2015 but was upgraded to Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The same device has now been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with Android 7.0 Nougat, giving a hint that it could get the firmware in the near future.

The listing has revealed that the Canadian version of the Galaxy S5 Neo with model number Samsung G903W will be the first device to get Android 7.0 Nougat update before it is seeded to the European model Samsung G903F.

Smartphones that are seen running a new version of software on Wi-Fi Alliance usually get its update but still, there is no guarantee that it will happen to all devices. However, it won't come as a surprise if the Galaxy S5 Neo received Android 7.0 Nougat update sometime this year, as even mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) have already tasted Nougat.

Other Samsung devices that have already received Android 7.0 Nougat update are the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and Galaxy Note 5.

But will Samsung ever release the firmware to its popular handsets from Galaxy A, J and C series like the Galaxy A8, Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro, and Galaxy C5 Pro? Well, these devices are expected to taste Nougat even if it is late, but then there is no guarantee.