Samsung has released Android 7.0 Nougat update for all its flagship devices but owners of most mid-range and upper mid-range handsets are still waiting to experience the new operating system. Now, it appears like the Couth Korean technology giant is preparing to the firmware to its J-series starting with the Galaxy J7 Prime.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime that was released in 2016 is seen running Android 7.0 Nougat on GFXBench, giving a hint that the company could be testing the firmware on the device before a public roll out. However, it is not known when the device will be actually seeded.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) gets Android 7.0 Nougat update

The device was released in September last year with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system and no update has been pushed to it till date. It sports a 5.5 inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by an Exynos 7870 Octa chipset, and comes packed with a 3GB RAM and 16/32 GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It also features a 13MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, 28mm lens, autofocus, LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama and HDR, an 8MP front snapper with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,300mAh battery.

It may be noted that the Galaxy A9 Pro has also been spotted on Geekbench and GFXBench with Android Nougat OS, giving a hint that the public roll out could begin soon. The devices that are yet to get the firmware are the Galaxy A8, Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C5 Pro, and Galaxy C9 Pro.

Samsung has seeded the firmware to some of its popular devices like the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) besides flagships Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and Galaxy Note 5.