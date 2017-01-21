Samsung has finally rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat update to its flagship smartphones -- Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge – after months of waiting. It has revealed the release schedule of some of its devices, but it is still not sure if popular mid-rangers like the 2016 version of Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A9, Galaxy J5 and Galaxy C5 will get the firmware.

The South Korean technology giant has said in a statement that the Android 7.0 Nougat update will be rolled out to the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge Plus, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock), Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8 in the first half of this year without mentioning the exact date.

But will the smartphone maker release the new firmware to other popular handsets like the Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2015), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A9, Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy Tab S2, Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, and Galaxy C7? The company hasn't listed these devices in the OS update schedule but that doesn't mean that they will not get the firmware update. The new firmware should be rolled out to these handsets in the second half of this year.

Android 7.0 Nougat update brings several new features like quick panel, quick notifications, multi-window support, performance mode and Samsung pass among others.