Samsung appears to have started working on releasing Google's latest operating system Android 7.0 Nougat update to some of its popular devices like 2016 version of the Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, Galaxy J5, Galaxy J7, Galaxy On7 and several others. The new firmware update for the mid-range handsets is expected to begin this month and continue till November.

The South Korean technology giant has already released Android 7.0 Nougat update to some of its flagship devices -- Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and Galaxy Note 5.

There is no official announcement on the release schedule of the firmware for Samsung devices but it is reported that Galaxy A3 (2016) will get the OS in the first week of May, while the Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A3 (2016) are expected to receive it between May 22-28. It contradicts earlier reports that Galaxy A3 (2016) will get the software on April 24, and the Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) will get on May 22.

A report by Galaxy Club has claimed that the Galaxy A8 will get the Android 7.0 Nougat update on April 24; Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7 and Galaxy J7 (2016) on July 31; Galaxy J7 on August 28; Galaxy J5 (2016) on September 18; Galaxy J5 on October 1; Galaxy On7 on October 31; and Galaxy J7 Prime on November 15.

The report went on to claim that the Galaxy Tab S2 Refresh will get the OS update on May 15; Galaxy Tab S2 on May 23; Galaxy Tab A with Pen 10.1" on July 13 and Galaxy Tab A 10.1" on July 19.

However, there is no clue when Samsung will start rolling out the software to the Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C5 Pro, and Galaxy C9 Pro.