Motorola may be one of the first OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat update to its devices, but Moto Z Play owners could be fuming with anger as the firmware release to the handset has been delayed by several weeks. It comes despite assurance from the company in a blog post that Moto G4 and Moto Z series would get the new OS in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The Lenovo-owned company has rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force from Moto G4 and Moto Z series, but Moto Z Play has been left out. However, it appears like the device will get the firmware update sooner than later.

Motorola Germany has confirmed in a tweet that Moto Z Play would get Android 7.0 Nougat update by the end of January, while Canadian carrier Kodoo Mobile has claimed that the firmware would come to the handset on March 4. Moto X Play is also expected to get the OS this month.

@Kvilpura Android 7 für das Moto Z Play kommt Ende Januar :) — Moto Deutschland (@Moto_GER) January 13, 2017

The tweet from Motorola Germany came a few weeks after Moto Z Play (with model number XT1635-02) was spotted running Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and certified by WiFi Alliance (WFA).

Other Motorola devices that are supposed to get the Android 7.0 Nougat update include Moto G Play (4th Gen), Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Play, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2 and Droid Maxx 2. However, it is still not sure if other popular Motorola devices like Moto X (2nd Gen), Moto X (3rd Gen), Moto G3, Moto E3 and Moto E3 Power will receive the firmware.