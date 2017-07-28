Samsung seems to be in the works to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat update to some of its popular handsets, including the Galaxy Tab A 9.7. We don't know the exact date of the release, but the firmware update is on the cards for some devices as they have been spotted running the new OS.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7, launched in 2015 with Android Lollipop OS, has been spotted on WiFi Alliance with Android 7.0 Nougat suggesting the firmware update could come to the device soon.

Other handsets yet to receive Android 7.0 Nougat update despite being listed on Wi-Fi Alliance include the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy S5 Neo and the Galaxy Tab A 8.0.

The South Korean technology giant has rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat update to devices like the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016), but there is no word when the same will happen to other popular handsets like the Galaxy A8, Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C5 Pro, and Galaxy Tab A 8.0.

Samsung first released Android 7.0 Nougat update to its flagships like the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and Galaxy Note 5 before rolling it out to other handsets. The company lags behind most OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in seeding firmware update. But it's better late than never.