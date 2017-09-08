Samsung is busy rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to some of its popular handsets, and the latest to get it is the Galaxy J7 Prime. The software update comes a few days after Galaxy J7 (2016) devices in Russia received it.

It's been over a year since Android 7.0 Nougat was released, but many OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are yet to seed it to eligible devices. Google has already released its latest operating system, the Android 8.0 Oreo, to its Pixel devices.

The Galaxy J7 Prime devices in India have received the Android 7.0 Nougat update weighing 1,143.09MB, taking the version to G610FDDU1BQH9, according to Twitter user Guru Prasad.

The firmware update comes with changes like a new UX, improved usability of the notification feature and quick settings button, improved usability of the multi window and the new dual messenger function.

How to instal Android 7.0 Nougat on your device via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – "Settings" >> "About phone" >> "System updates" >> "Check For Update".

The South Korean technology giant hasn't revealed the Android 7.0 Nougat update schedule for its devices, but the next in line could be the Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab A 9.7, Galaxy Tab E 8.0, and the Galaxy Tab E 9.7, as they have been spotted with the OS on Wi-Fi Alliance.

Other Samsung handsets that are expected to get the firmware are the Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro and the Galaxy C5 Pro.

Several devices from A-series — the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2016) and the Galaxy A7 (2017) — have received the Android 7.0 Nougat update.