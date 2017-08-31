Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) received new firmware update not long after it was listed on Wi-Fi Alliance, and now the Galaxy J5 Prime has been spotted with Android 7.0 Nougat on the same site, giving a hint that its update is imminent.

Surprisingly, Samsung hasn't revealed the list of handsets that are eligible to get the Android 7.0 Nougat update and the Galaxy J5 Prime didn't even make it to the probable list. Now, the device has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, according to SamMobile.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime was released in October last year powered by Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system.

The South Korean giant started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Galaxy J7 (2016) devices in Russia a few days after after making the OS available to several Galaxy A-series handsets like the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2017).

Other devices that have made it to Wi-Fi Alliance are the Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab A 9.7, Galaxy Tab E 8.0, and Galaxy Tab E 9.7, which means these handsets should get the Android 7.0 Nougat update soon.

Samsung is also expected to seed the firmware to some of its popular handsets like the Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C5 Pro.