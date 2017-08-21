Several Samsung handsets have been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, giving a clear hint that the firmware update is around the corner. The latest device to be seen with the software is the Galaxy J5 (2016). The 2017 version of the Galaxy J5 came running Android 7.0 Nougat.

Wi-Fi Alliance certifies Wi-Fi products to ensure that they meet standards of interoperability. It is usually the final stage before software is pushed out to eligible handsets.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) is being spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with Android 7.0 Nougat, which means it may get the OS soon. The handset was released in 2016 with Android 5.1 Lollipop before being upgraded to Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Other Samsung handsets that have been listed on Wi-Fi Alliance but haven't got Android 7.0 Nougat include the Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy S5 Neo, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab A 9.7, Galaxy Tab E 8.0, and Galaxy Tab E 9.7. The South Korean technology giant hasn't revealed the release date of the firmware to these devices but it should happen soon.

Popular handsets like the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) have already received Android 7.0 Nougat update.

Samsung is also expected to roll out the firmware to its Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C5 Pro but it may take some time as they are yet to hit Wi-Fi Alliance.