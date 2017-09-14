Samsung has finally started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy A9 Pro devices in India weeks after the handset was spotted running the firmware on Wi-Fi Alliance, GFXBench and Geekbench websites.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, which was launched in 2016 with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, has received Android 7.0 Nougat update in India, taking the firmware version to A910FXXU1BQHB, according to SamMobile. The report went on to say the firmware version occupies over 1.2GB.

The OTA (over-the-air) update comes in phases, so some users of the Galaxy A9 Pro in India may get it a little later than others. However, it is not known when the users in China and Malaysia will get it.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your device via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check the availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

The South Korean technology giant last released Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Galaxy J7 Prime. Devices like the the Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab A 9.7, Galaxy Tab E 8.0, and Galaxy Tab E 9.7, are expected to get the firmware update soon, as they have been spotted with the OS on Wi-Fi Alliance.

Samsung is also expected to release the firmware to its Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C5 Pro.