The wait has finally ended. Samsung has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to its flagship smartphones — Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge — a few weeks after completing the firmware beta test. The South Korean technology giant hasn't been prompt in updating new firmware to its devices in the past but it is quick in seeding Nougat update though many might have expected it to happen before the end of last year.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update is 215 MB in size, according to SamMobile. The firmware OTA (over-the-air) update may first come to those who took part in the recently-concluded beta test before expanding to regular users.

Samsung's beta team had earlier said that the final version of Android 7.0 Nougat would arrive on January 17. So users of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge will be happy to know that they got the firmware a week ahead of the mentioned date. It was also reported that Samsung might roll out Android 7.1.1 Nougat version and not Android 7.0 Nougat, but that was not the case.

Samsung is also expected to release Android 7.0 Nougat update to other devices, like the Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 edge+, S6 Active, S6 Ironman edition, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7 Active, S7 Batman edition, and S7 Olympic edition.

However, it is still not known if its popular handsets like the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A8 (2016), Galaxy A9 (2016) and Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) will receive the new OS. If we are to go by Samsung's past tradition, these devices are certain to get the firmware, though it may come late, perhaps in the second half of this year.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your device via OTA:

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

(Source: SamMobile)