Lenovo has finally rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat update to two of its popular handsets -- Lenovo K6 Note and Lenovo K6 Power. The company announced the seeding of the firmware to the devices on Tuesday. Both the handsets came running Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system when they were released in the last quarter of 2017.

The new software update comes with multi-window Support, thus enhancing multi-tasking and enabling the handsets to run two apps simultaneously. It also allows the users to limit background data usage with data saver, respond directly from notification bar, switch app quickly, change display and font size, and doze mode that helps users to save battery.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on Lenovo K6 Note and K6 Power:

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update comes via OTA (over-the-air), so it is expected to rolled out in phases, which means some device receive the OS update notification later than others.