Samsung has finally started seeding Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge handsets in India after months of waiting. It came after the Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge and Galaxy Note 5 received the firmware update in the country.

The download file of Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S6 weighs at 1235.04MB and comes with build number G920IDVU3FQD1, whereas the firmware update for Galaxy S6 edge is 1247.36MB in size and has build number G925IDVU3FQD1, according to Fone Arena.

The new firmware update brings several features, including multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, Always On Display and improved accessibility among others.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge devices via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

It may be noted that the firmware may not come to your handset as soon as you expected, as it usually takes a few days for complete roll out of software in all OTA updates.