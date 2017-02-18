After releasing Android 7.0 Nougat update for Huawei Honor 8 in several markets last month, the new operating system is finally coming to India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced that beta phase of the firmware is over and a public roll out is set to begin.

"Honor 8 with Nougat and Emui 5.0 is open to users in India now. FRD- L02C675B310 became open to public a week ago. The same version will be available to all users in batches by end of February," said Huawei in a blog post.

[READ: Huawei Honor 8 gets EMUI 5.0 update in new regions]

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your device via OTA:

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

Huawei Honor 8 was released in July last year with Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based EMUI v4.1 operating system. It features a 5.2-inch full HD LTPS LCD screen with 1,920x1,080p (423 ppi Pixel density), a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 950 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB.

It also has a 12MP dual-camera with 6P lens, f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus and dual-tone LED flash, an 8MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

(Source: Huawei)