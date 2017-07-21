It appears like Samsung is seriously working on bringing Android 7.0 Nougat update to its popular smartphones under Galaxy J and A series. The latest handsets that may soon get the firmware include Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2016) and the Galaxy Tab A 8.0.

The South Korean technology giant has seeded Android 7.0 Nougat update to some of its mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016), but there's no official word on the update roll out for Galaxy J and Galaxy C series.

Now, the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2016) and the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 have been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with Android 7.0 Nougat, according to Galaxyclub website. Meaning, these handsets will soon get the firmware update. It comes a few days after the Galaxy S5 Neo was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance running the new OS.

Samsung has released Android 7.0 Nougat update to all its flagships-- Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and Galaxy Note 5, but several popular handsets are yet to receive it despite the fact that some OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) will start seeding Google's latest operating system Android 8.0 O to its devices as soon as it is made public next month.

Some of the Samsung devices still awaiting Android 7.0 Nougat update are the Galaxy A8, Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C5 Pro and Galaxy Tab A 8.0. Nobody knows when these handsets will get the firmware update but it should happen in the next few months.