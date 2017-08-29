Samsung has finally started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy S5 Neo devices after weeks of waiting. The firmware update for the device comes more than a month after it was spotted at Wi-Fi Alliance with the new OS.

Galaxy S5 Neo devices in Canada have started receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update, taking the firmware version to G903WVLU1CQH4, according SamMobile. It went on to say that the firmware would be rolled out to other markets soon.

OTA (over-the-air) notification should come to the device when the software is rolled out in specific regions.

Other Samsung handsets like the Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab A 9.7, Galaxy Tab E 8.0, and the Galaxy Tab E 9.7 have also been listed on Wi-Fi Alliance, which can be taken as a hint that the firmware update is not far off for them.

The South Korean technology giant has released the Android 7.0 Nougat update to some of its popular handsets, including the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A3 (2017) and the Galaxy A5 (2017) besides its flagship Galaxy S-series and Note-series.

Other Samsung devices like the Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro and the Galaxy C5 Pro are also expected to get the firmware update.