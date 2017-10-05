Samsung has released the Android 7.0 Nougat update to yet another device from Galaxy J series, and this time it's the Galaxy J5 Prime. Its firmware update comes weeks after the handset was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website.

The Galaxy J5 Prime device in India has received the Android 7.0 Nougat update and not the Android 7.1.1 Nougat version, according to a report by SamMobile. The Galaxy J7 (2016) and Galaxy J7 Prime are the other handsets from the Galaxy J series that have already got the firmware update.

The firmware comes with features like new UX, improved multi-window, improved notifications and enhanced quick settings among others.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your Galaxy J5 Prime device via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check the availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

The South Korean technology giant is unlikely to reveal the firmware update for its popular devices but the next in line could be the Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Galaxy Tab A 9, as they have been spotted with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on Geekbench, GFXBench and Wi-Fi Alliance.

Samsung is also expected to make Android Nougat OS available to the Galaxy C series — Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C5 Pro.