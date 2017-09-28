What is taking Motorola so long to seed the Android Nougat update to its eligible devices? Motorola used to be prompt in rolling out software updates to its handsets but the story has changed ever since Lenovo acquired it. Several popular devices, including the Moto G4 Play, Moto X Play and Droid Maxx 2 are still waiting for last year's firmware while many OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) have started preparing to release Android 8.0 Oreo. Well, here is good news for Moto X Pure Edition (Moto X Style in other countries) owners as the Nougat update has finally come to the handsets in the US.

The Lenovo-owned company has already released the Android 7.0 Nougat update to Moto X Pure in Brazil (known as Moto X Pure Edition in the United States and Moto X Style in other countries). It has now started seeding the firmware to the Moto X Pure Edition after months of waiting, according to a report by AndroidPolice. But sadly, it's the Android 7.0 Nougat version and not the Android 7.1.1 Nougat that many might have expected.

Now, the owners of Moto G4 Play, Moto X Play and Droid Maxx 2 may ask when their handsets would get the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Well, it's a mystery that only Motorola can answer as the company has broken its tradition of software updates.

It may be mentioned that Motorola has announced the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Moto X Play in the first week of June and its soak test is said to have started. But the final version is yet to arrive, even after almost four months of waiting. The firmware soak test for the Moto G4 Play is also reportedly underway but there is no news of its official release. So, we never know when Motorola will release the Nougat update to its eligible handsets.