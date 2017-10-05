HTC has started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Verizon HTC Desire 530. It will come as a pleasant surprise for the owners of the handset, as it wasn't sure if the Taiwanese smartphone maker would seed the new firmware to the budget device.

The HTC Desire 530, which was released with Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system last year, has now received the Android 7.0 Nougat update along with security patch for the month of August.

Things to do before updating your HTC Desire 530 to Android 7.0 Nougat:

Ensure that your phone is connected to Wi-Fi and charger, and has at least 35 percent battery. The update will take about 20 minutes. Your device will reboot multiple times and show software upgrade screens during the installation process. Do not remove the AC charger or long-press the Power button as this might stop the update and your device may be rendered inoperable.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your HTC Desire 530 device via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.