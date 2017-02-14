Samsung appears to be planning to roll out Android 6.0 Nougat update to its flagship as well as mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 5, and several handsets from 2016 version of Galaxy J and A series.

VP of Samsung Electronics Turkey Tansu Yegen has revealed on his Twitter page that Android 6.0 Nougat update will come to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge at the end of the second week of February; the Galaxy S6 edge Plus and Galaxy Note 5 will receive it at the end of the third week while the Galaxy S6 Edge by the end of the month's fourth week.

Bu hesabımdan genelde Samsung'la ilgili soruları cevaplamıyorum fakat çok yoğun gelen soruların cevaplarını aşağıda bulabilirsiniz. pic.twitter.com/Wwq6Zof42j — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) February 8, 2017

Yegen went on to say that the 2016 version of the Galaxy A series, namely, the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A8 (2016), Galaxy A9 (2016) and Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) will get the new firmware in May while the Galaxy J5 (2016), and Galaxy J7 (2016) will get in July this year.

It was reported earlier that Android 7.0 Nougat would be released to the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock), Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8 in the first half of this year. The Samsung Galaxy S6 with model number SM-G920V has already received Wi-Fi Alliance certification and the Galaxy Note 5 has also been spotted running Android 7.0 Nougat operating system on benchmarking site GFXBench, giving a hint that the arrival of the new OS may not be far off.

