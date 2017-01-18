Asus released the Android 6.0 Nougat update to its ZenFone 3 series in the Philippines last week, and users of the handset around the world hoped that they would receive it soon. But their excitement didn't last long. The firmware update was aborted, leaving Asus fans disappointed.

The Chinese smartphone makers have put the Android 6.0 Nougat update for Asus ZenFone 3 on hold for now. It is not sure when the firmware update will be resumed, but Asus has hinted at an early arrival by advising users of the device to activate the auto update option.

"The update (Android 6.0 Nougat update for Asus ZenFone 3 series) is currently on hold. However, you can enable auto update via Settings > About > System Update > Auto Download System Update > Auto Download. The update will pop up once it's available. Kindly wait," clarified Asus to a complaint on its Facebook page that the OS update post no longer existed.

Asus hasn't announced the exact date for the relaunch of Android 6.0 Nougat for Asus ZenFone 3 but it is expected to happen soon, perhaps in the next few days. The reason for the pullout of the firmware update is not known.

The Chinese company is also expected to roll out the Android 6.0 Nougat update to other devices like Zenfone 3 Ultra, Zenfone 3 Deluxe, 3 Max and 2015-series phones.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your device via OTA:

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.