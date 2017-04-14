It was a day of hat-tricks in IPL 2017. After Samuel Badree's magical hat-trick for RCB against Mumbai Indians earlier in the day, it was the turn of Gujarat Lions' Andre Tye. The Australian impressed one and all with his brilliant variations, and his hat-trick in the final over of the game against Gujarat Lions stood out the most in Rajkot.

One should applaud the bowler for his consistent bowling throughout the match. Tye, who was playing for the first time in the IPL, not only picked up a hat-trick, but also finished with a five-wicket haul.

The Australian was picked up in the IPL 2017 auction, and one wonders why did the Gujarat Lions take three matches to unleash him. He was special with the ball as his figures of four overs and five wickets for 17 runs suggest.

Tye picked up Rahul Tripathi in his first over of the match, and from there on the pacer got immense confidence. He bowled a perfect line and length, not giving any freebies to the RPS batsmen too. Whenever he was brought on, Tye had wickets in him as Ben Stokes was his second victim.

He might have failed to pick a wicket in the final over, but Tye dismissed Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary, both of them in succession, which were huge considering they were looking good. And his hat-trick wicket was Shardul Thakur, who was clean bowled.

Tye could have even taken his fourth wicket of the over had Jadeja not dropped a sitter in the final ball of the first innings.

Watch all Tye's wickets here