Andrew Strauss says England has time to choose ‘right’ replacement for Alastair Cook

  • February 6, 2017 23:27 IST
    By Hayters
Englands director of cricket and former captain Andrew Strauss speaks on Alastair Cooks retirement, and says they have a long time before the next test match, “to ask the right questions to make sure we get the right person.”
