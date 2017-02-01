West Indies cricketer Andre Russell received some bad news on Tuesday as he has been handed one year ban for violating the whereabouts clause. He will not be seen playing international cricket nor domestic cricket, which also includes the cash-rich IPL, where he represents Kolkata Knight Riders.

The all-rounder failed to file about his whereabouts in 2015 on three instances (January 1, July 15 and July 25), which equates to a filed drug test as per the World Anti-Doping Agency rules. The player was charged last year in March.

A three-member panel including Hugh Faulkner, Dr Marjorie Vassell and Dixeth Palmer found Russell guilty. However, one is not sure if Russell will appeal against the verdict that has been announced. The one year ban comes into effect from 31st January itself.

With this ban, IPL fans are also going to miss one of the superstars of last season. More than anyone else, it is his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and their fans, who are going to miss the player.

He was one of the first names in the teamsheet for KKR, and the franchise, as expected, retained the player for IPL 2017. The player scored 188 runs and took 15 wickets last season.

But, now, there is a serious need for the KKR team management to find his replacement during the IPL 2017 auctions, which is scheduled to take shape in Bengaluru on Saturday. Though there are some good players in the IPL 2017 auction list, there will be tough competition as quality all-rounders will cost huge money as well.