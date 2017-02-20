The Andhra University (AU) has suspended six engineering students for allegedly consuming drugs on campus.

Mental Health: One more study suggests a link between cannabis use and schizophrenia

Among the six suspended, three were final year students. The six students were reportedly caught red-handed on Friday evening. The drug consumed, reports claimed, was marijuana or ganja.

According to the The News Minute (TNM), the university often gets reports of students engaged in drug abuse but this was the first incident of students being caught red-handed.

"We have suspended them from writing their next semester exam and initiated an enquiry into the incident. Three of them, who were living in the campus hostel, have also been expelled from it," AU registrar, professor V Umamaheswara Rao told TNM.

One of the students was heavily drugged according to university authorities. Authorities claimed that he misbehaved with the guards and other students and even tried to enter the girl's hostel. Despite all this, no police case has been registered so far.

"One of the students is the son of a daily-wage labourer from Guntur, and they were struggling to send him money for education. So, we called the parents of all the students and counselled them," Rao said.

The Union HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has asked university officials to take strict action against students involved in drug usage.

"They are misusing the freedom that we have given them. The youngsters are getting diverted from education to try and find short-term happiness," the university registrar said.