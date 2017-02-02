A woman was brutally beaten up by the sarpanch of a village in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district after she complained against a proposed plan to construct a water tank in front of her house. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Sudha, the woman who was beaten up, had gone to sarpanch Nagaraj to complain against the plan to build a water tank opposite her house as it would cause her inconvenience. However, Nagaraj and other members of Janmabhoomi committee kicked, slapped and dragged her by the hair. Janmabhoomi is a project initiated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to put villages on Sustainable Development Goals track.

The woman is seen sitting on the ground before she was attacked by at least three men. Another woman who tries to stop them is brushed aside.

One of the attackers has been identified as Chandram, a member of the committee.

The police have reportedly not registered any case against the attackers.

The incident took place at the Jallipalli village under Kuderu division of Anantapur district.

The Opposition has criticised the Janmabhoomi committees alleging that, while the state is facing drought and families find it difficult to get employment, work comes easy for committee members and TDP leaders.

"During a survey conducted by the AP Vyasavaya Karmika Sangam it was observed that large-scale irregularities have taken place and public money was misused," Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam had said in January 2016.