At least 11 people were killed and dozens more injured when a bus belonging to a private transport company fell off a bridge and partially into what is being alternately called a canal or a river. All the injured have been rushed to the hospital, and there are fears that the death toll may go up because eight of the injured are said to be in a serious condition.

Visuals from the spot show that the bus — which was coming from Hyderabad and bound for Visakhapatnam — is currently stuck between two portions of a bridge in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, with its front side mangled badly. The reason behind this is said to be the bus colliding with the road divider on the bridge and then lurching into the flowing water body.

It emerged later that the driver was probably drowsy while sitting at the wheel, and his condition is being believed to have led to the accident.

Here is a video from the spot: