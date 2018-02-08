Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a statewide shutdown today, February 8, after the Left parties called for a bandh to protest against the Union Budget 2018.

The parties said that the budget, presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley, was "injustice done to Andhra Pradesh" and that the government also betrayed the people of the state.

Authorities have now tightened security in the state and schools and other institutions too have declared a holiday as a precautionary measure. Several people are supporting the bandh and the ruling Telugu Desam Party also called for protest in the state, reported NDTV.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also said that he was disappointed with the budget and earlier called for a party meeting to review its ties with the BJP, an ally.

"The CM has asked the MPs to use all means possible to put pressure on the Centre and highlight our problems, including disrupting Parliament even if they face the possibility of suspension. The CM said he is committed to maintaining the coalition dharma, but the protests for justice for Andhra Pradesh should now be out in the open, rather than just sending requests and appeals," NDTV quoted Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, TDP Central Committee member, as saying after the meeting.