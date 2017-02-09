At 41, he still aims to compete in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) for six-seven years more. That's UFC legend Anderson Silva, folks. The Brazil superstar will be seen competing yet again inside the octagon at UFC 208 this Saturday.

Silva, who first fought in the UFC way back in June 2006, is already regarded as one of the all-time legends of the combat sport, joining the likes of Fedor Emelianeko, Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture and Royce Gracie.

Read: Anderson Silva joins Nate Diaz to demand a fight against Conor McGregor.

He takes on fellow middleweight fighter Derek Brunson, who is eight years younger to Silva, at UFC 208. This is yet another America vs Brazil MMA fight – possibly it has been more than 30 times that Anderson Silva has fought fighters from America, in his career.

"I think in this division I'm working hard for a long time in my life. And fight is a part my life, you know," said the 'Spider' Anderson Silva at the UFC 208 conference call. "And UFC has changed everything in my life. I need to give back the UFC everything because they gave me the opportunity for changing everything in the world, from inspiring the new generation to helping me create a great story in my career.

"This has always been my goal."

Silva is 33-8-0, 1 no-contest, in his MMA career, as compared to Brunson's 16-4-0 record.

Like the Brazilian legend, Brusnon is also highly rated for his spectacular power and speed. The 33-year-old has a round 1 Knockout (KO) win against Uriah Hall as well.

Silva fought last inside the octagon in July last year against UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. While the legend not only accepted this fight against a higher weight division champion, he also earned major plaudits for accepting the fight just two weeks prior to UFC 200.

Just like that fight less than a year back, Silva agreed to fight Brunson at UFC 208 also just a few weeks back. That too without a full training camp! Against a decorated striker like Brunson.

"I'm so happy because in my heart and in my mind, I have the energy. I have a lot of energy for fights. I have talks with my family also and they give me support for finishing my contract in the UFC," Silva continued.

"And I don't know. I think I have the energy to fight for more years. I think maybe six, seven years. I don't really know, but I have the energy. This is more important. I have the passion and I love my job."