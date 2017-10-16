Andante, the KBS romantic thriller starring EXO member Kai in lead role, will be back with a new episode next Sunday, October 22, at 10.10 AM KST. Episode 5 could feature a breakup between Kim Bom and Lee Shi Young.

The viewers were looking forward to a dance performance by the onscreen couple in episode 4. But it was revealed that the female lead is not really good at dancing. When her classmates start making fun of her, Lee Shi Kyung encourages her.

The male protagonist searches for a simple song that could make it easy for the female lead to perform. As she plans to quit, he tells her that he wouldn't participate if she did so. It makes her very happy.

Eventually, the onscreen couple becomes really close to each other. They spend a lot of time together. Then, Kim Bom is surprised to see Lee Shi Kyung asking him out. He is excited to read her message and he was planning to reply. But things might take an unexpected turn between them.

The promo for episode 5 hints at a breakup between the onscreen couple. When Lee Shi Kyung approaches Kim Bom, she ignores him. The female lead then tries to hold back her tears and says, "No one ever came running to me even when I called crying."

Elsewhere, Lee Shi Young struggles to adjust with their new life and gets into trouble. The only person who supports her is Park Ga Ram. Is romance on the cards for the duo?

Find out what lies ahead for the students and teachers of high school next Sunday at 10.10am KST. Catch up with the first four episodes online here, in case you missed them.