Andante, the KBS romantic thriller starring EXO member Kai in lead role, will be back with episode 4 next Sunday, October 15, at 10.10 AM KST. This chapter will probably feature the dance performance of Lee Shi Kyung and Kim Bom.

The transferred high school student and his classmates are planning to entertain the patients at Hospice hospital through a talent show. They are currently planning to prepare a dance under the female lead's leadership.

When Kim Ji Hye suggested a dance performance for the talent show, the viewers became really excited. They started looking forward to Kai's performance until Ahn Seung Kyun suggested Kim Bom's name.

Also read EXO member Kai starrer KBS drama Andante opens to rave reviews

Since the female lead only talks to Lee Shi Kyung in her class, the students asked him to convince her for the special performance. The promo for next week hints at a duet between the onscreen couple and the fans of EXO member Kai have already started going gaga about it.

Check out some of the messages from fans below:

The cutest part was when they all said they needed a dancer for the talent show and I was just like, KAI is a DAMN GOOD DANCER PICK HIM!!!!! I'm so excited to see this talent show now. I can't wait for next week. I love this drama so damn much!!!

They just asked if Shi Kyung could dance.... *whispers* he's one of the best dancers in EXO. 1 episode a week is such a cliifhanger

Dancing queen x Dancing King

KAI is not just a dancer, he's a dancing machine!!! ohmaigaaddd KAAAAAIIIIII!!! He has improved so much. It's just WOWWW.

I only wanted to watch this cuz of Kai obviously, but this drama turned out to be quite fun and interesting, can't wait to watch the next episode.

Find out what lies ahead for the students and teachers of high school next Sunday at 10.10am KST. Catch up with the first three episodes online here, in case you missed them.