An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today morning at 8:21 am.

According to National Centre for Seismology, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences, the quake, whose epicentre was in the Nicobar Islands region occurred at a depth of 10 kms.

As the earthquake was not so powerful, a tsunami warning has not been sounded out. India has a tsunami warning centre that sends alerts to states and neighbouring littoral countries in case of an earthquake.

There have been no reports of casualties or loss of property. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck 231 km southwest of Mohean in the Nicobar Islands.

Earlier this morning at 5:48 am, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.