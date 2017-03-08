- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
Ancient stardust detected by Alma telescope sheds light on very first stars
Astronomers have used ALMA to detect a huge mass of glowing stardust in a galaxy seen when the Universe was only 4% of its present age. This galaxy was observed shortly after its formation and is the most distant galaxy in which dust has been detected. This observation is also the most distant detection of oxygen in the Universe. These new results provide brand-new insights into the birth and explosive deaths of the very first stars.
