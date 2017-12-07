Malayalam actors Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan enjoy a tremendous fan-following not just in Kerala, but also among the Tamil audience. Since they have made a mark in both Mollywood and Kollywood industries, it is highly unlikely for people to get confused with their identity.

But in a video surfaced online, Tamil interviewer RJ Sano is heard introducing Nivin as Dulquer. Nivin is also seen with a shocked expression in the eight-second clip that went viral in no time as his fans couldn't accept the anchor's "mistake".

"Hi all, this is your Sano and with me is Dulquer Salmaan," she is heard introducing the actor. Though it looks like the host's blooper moment happened during the interview, it was actually scripted to prove Nivin's humble and simple personality.

Watch Dulquer Salmaan's 'Cinderella moment'

"Trust me Nivin, had I done this to any other star, they would have walked out from here. That's what sets him apart. He is such a humble, amazing and fun person [sic]," the anchor is heard saying in the later part of the interview, which of course is missing in the viral video circulated on social media.

Nivin, who is awaiting the grand release of his first direct Tamil film Richie on Friday, December 8, has high expectations from the project. Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the neo-noir action crime thriller is the official remake of the Kannada movie Ulidavaru Kandanthe released in 2014.

In Richie, Nivin portrays the title character, who is a professional rowdy. Shraddha Srinath appears in the female lead role in the film, which also has Natarajan Subramaniam, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Prakash Raj and Raj Bharath in significant roles.

Watch the trailer of Richie here: