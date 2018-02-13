American snowboard sensation Chloe Kim wins gold in womens halfpipe at debut Olympics Close
Russian curler Anastasia Bryzgalova teamed up with her husband Aleksandr Krushelnitckiy to win the bronze medal in the curling mixed doubles event at Winter Olympics 2018. The Russian couple sealed an 8-4 victory over the Norwegian pair of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, scoring a point in each of the last three ends.

However, that is not the only reason why the 25-year-old Anastasia has left everyone drooling on her. It is her beauty which is giving a treat to the eyes of sports fans.

Anastasia Bryzgalova of Olympic Athletes from Russia looks on against Norway during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 13Ronald Martinez/Getty

Anastasia's looks are being compared to that of a 21-year-old Angeline Jolie!

Anastasia married Aleksandr last year and they had won the 2016 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. They remained one of the star attractions as Curling debuted as an Olympic event in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this year.

"It's very important that we are family," Bryzgalova said after winning the bronze medal on Tuesday. "That was very important in order to survive yesterday's (semi-final) loss.

"Just to come out here today and to make the match that we can be proud about. The fact that we are family helped us a lot."

(with Reuters inputs) 