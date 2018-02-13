Russian curler Anastasia Bryzgalova teamed up with her husband Aleksandr Krushelnitckiy to win the bronze medal in the curling mixed doubles event at Winter Olympics 2018. The Russian couple sealed an 8-4 victory over the Norwegian pair of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, scoring a point in each of the last three ends.

However, that is not the only reason why the 25-year-old Anastasia has left everyone drooling on her. It is her beauty which is giving a treat to the eyes of sports fans.

Anastasia's looks are being compared to that of a 21-year-old Angeline Jolie!

Anastasia married Aleksandr last year and they had won the 2016 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. They remained one of the star attractions as Curling debuted as an Olympic event in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this year.

The Russian curling mixed doubles team is led by Anastasia Bryzgalova, who looks like Angelina Jolie at 21 if she ever picked up a broom. — James Stewart (@jamespstewart) February 8, 2018

If you don't have any interest in Olympic Curling, you might now:

"It's very important that we are family," Bryzgalova said after winning the bronze medal on Tuesday. "That was very important in order to survive yesterday's (semi-final) loss.

"Just to come out here today and to make the match that we can be proud about. The fact that we are family helped us a lot."

