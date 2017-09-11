Television actor Anas Rashid, who rose to popularity as Sooraj of Diya Aur Baati Hum, got married to Heena Iqbal on September 9.

The pre-wedding rituals including haldi and mehendi ceremonies and the marriage took place in Anas' hometown Malerkotla, Punjab. Post the wedding, a reception was organised by the family on Sunday, September 10, that was attended by family, friends and locals.

Some pictures from the wedding have surfaced online where the actor looks happy in an off-white sherwani while Heena looked gorgeous in a pink and blue lehenga.

Anas, who chose for an arranged marriage as he trusts his mother's choice, got engaged to Heena in April this year.

When asked about why he didn't choose a girl from the industry, Anas had earlier told Hindustan Times, "Everything happened very quickly. I'm working in this industry; aur agar bahu bhi kaam karegi, toh ghar pe kaun rahega? (And even if my wife works here, who will be at home?) For my family, the fact that I'm working in this industry is enough."

Interestingly, Anas's wife is 14 years younger than him. While Anas is 38, Hina is merely 24. Talking about the age gap, the actor had earlier told Bollywood Life: "I asked Heena if she knew my age. She said I know my age, I am ready to get married to you. I am 24. She asked me if I was ready to marry her? Heena said the age gap does not matter to her. Her sister told me that I look 26."