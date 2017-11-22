After several television actors like Sargun Mehta and Shaheer Sheikh have made their debut in regional cinema, now another actor is set to join the bandwagon. Anas Rashid, who is popular as Suraj from Diya Aur Baati Hum, has bagged a Punjabi project.

Watch Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka and Vivek's sensual dance at a party [VIDEOS]

According to a report in Tellychakkar.com, Anas plays a parallel lead in the movie titled Nankana, based on pre-partition.

Anas, who has already started shooting for the movie, said: "It's a nice story and I would like to tell everyone to go to the theatre and watch it once it will be released."

He will be sharing the screen space with none other than legendary Gurdas Maan.

While the news will surely excite fans of Anas, who have been missing him on the screen, the report also said that the Diya Aur Baati Hum actor will be joined by another TV celeb in the movie.

Kavita Kaushik aka Chandramukhi Chautala from F.I.R will play an important role in Nankana, which is set to release in April 2018.

Confirming the news, Kavita said: "I can't reveal much about it. All I can say is it's a very prestigious project and I am having a great time shooting here in Punjab. Gurdas Maan Sahab is a legend and its an honour working with him."

On the personal front, both Anas and Kavita entered into matrimony this year. While Kavita tied the knot with Ronnit Biswas in a temple in the snow-clad Himalayas, Anas married a woman who is 14 years younger than him in a traditional ceremony in Punjab.