Ananya Pandey, Chunky Pandey's daughter, is grabbing attention nowadays. The star kid will reportedly make her debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

Earlier, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were said to be in SOTY 2, but now reports suggest that Ananya will be the one. However, the official announcement has not been made yet.

Her amazing Instagram pictures are the proof that she is all set for Bollywood. You must be curious to know about this star kid, who has suddenly grabbed the attention of everyone.

Here are a few things to know about Ananya:

Ananya is Chunky and Bhavna Pandey's daughter. She is not the only kid, Ananya has a younger sister named Rysa.

She is mentored by Salman Khan, but it looks like the superstar is not launching her. Karan Johar is said to be launching her in SOTY 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.