People are eagerly waiting for Bollywood star kids to join the industry soon. Though the same set of people will accuse their mentors of nepotism, they also want to see the star kids on-screen and compare them to their elders.

Some of the star kids' have signed films, but no official announcement has been made yet. Take a look at the list of Bollywood kids who are set to enter the industry:

Jhanvi Kapoor

Sridevi's daughter is not only gorgeous but looks just like her mother. She has signed a movie opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar. The duo will star in the remake of blockbuster Marathi film Sairat.

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara, is all set for Bollywood. She will make her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath.

Ananya Pandey

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya has mesmerised everyone with her beautiful look. The 18-year-old is said to make her debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. She will star opposite Tiger Shroff in it.

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the star kids, for whom the entire nation is waiting. But it looks like Aryan is not interested in acting, but in filmmaking. He is even studying the art and will soon enter the industry.

Suhana Khan

SRK's dear daughter has shown her acting talent in one of the YouTube viral videos, in which she was performing in a school play. People were impressed to see her talent and in fact, Shabana Azmi wrote to Shah Rukh praising Suhana's acting skills.

Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's step brother, who is set to make his debut as the lead actor in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's first Indian film, Beyond The Clouds. He has signed another movie with Jhanvi Kapoor.