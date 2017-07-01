Two terrorists, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bashir Lashkari, were gunned down by security forces during an encounter that broke out inside a house in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday.

Two civilians, including a woman, also lost their lives while several others got injured in cross-firing between terrorists and security forces. The other terrorist who was shot dead by the forces has been identified as Azad Malik, ANI reported.

Security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the district's Brenthi Batpora Dialgam village after they received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Forces also rescued 17 civilians who were trapped in the residential area where the terrorists were hiding.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for Lashkari after he masterminded an attack that killed six policemen, including Station House Officer (SHO) Feroz Ahmed Dar, on June 17 this year.

According to Greater Kashmir, local residents marched towards the site of the encounter to help the terrorists-- who were hiding inside a building-- escape the cordon triggering clashes that left dozens of people injured.