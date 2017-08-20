Director Mahi V Raghav's Anando Brahma starring Taapsee Pannu has allegedly been leaked online and the full movie download is likely to take a toll on its collection at worldwide box office.

Anando Brahma is a small budget comedy horror movie, which was released in theatres across the globe on Friday, August 18. A day after hit the screens, some miscreants' gang allegedly shot the film during its screening in a theatre in a foreign country and released the full movie for download on its website, which is notoriously known for leaking new Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam movies.

This gang's website offers six different versions of the full movie of Anando Brahma for download. The size of these versions ranges from 2.3GB to 200MB. The site claims that it is the first to offer the full movie for the download on the internet. Thousands of people have apparently downloaded the film in the 24 hours.

"Anando Brahma (2017) Telugu Real DVDScr - Clear Audio - [1080p - DVDScr - x264 - MP3 - 2.3GB] - [720p - DVDScr - x264 - MP3 - 1.4GB] - [DVDScr - 700MB - x264 - 1CD - MP3] - [DVDScr - XviD - 700MB - MP3] - [DVDScr - 400MB - x264 - MP3] - [DVDScr - 200MB - x264 - MP3] - First On NET," reads the statement with links to download six different versions.

A viewer, who alleged download Anando Brahma and watched it, says that it is bad copy of the movie. The picturisation and sound quality are very poor and he is disappointed and regret watch this pirated copy of the film.

The full movie download of Anando Brahma is also available on few other sites along with this notorious website. The links of the same are circulated on the social media. Though the makers have had several measures to curb its piracy, they have not been successful in take the movie down from the Internet.

Anando Brahma, which had limited release on its opening day, collected nearly Rs 2 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its first day. The film received good talk and there was a sudden increase in the demand for it. Hence, the makers have increased its theatre count in some areas like Guntur, Vizag, Godavari East and West.

Even after increasing its screen count, Anando Brahma is not available for viewing in sufficient number of cinema halls in some areas. This lack of theatres is likely to force some film goers to resort to download the pirated copy of its full movie, as they may not wait for a week for the film to release in their nearby theatre. This is likely to take a toll on its collection.

Early trends show that Anando Brahma will be hit film at the box office and earn profits for its makers and distributors. But if it was not leaked online, their profit shares would been even bigger than what they are expecting to get now.