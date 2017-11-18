Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor are shooting the last leg of the film Padman in the New York City and someone special has joined them.

Yes, it's Sonam Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Check out the pictures.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been quiet about her personal life since the beginning. But over a period of time, her and boyfriend Anand Ahuja's pictures together have told a different story.

I never leave home without Rheson, each piece is so comfortable and easy to wear. ? In @wearerheson x Makeup by @artinayar ?: @thehouseofpixels A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:25am PST

They love keeping their love life under wraps, but their PDA on social media keeps dropping low-key hints about a strong romance. They never miss commenting on each other's pictures. Their favourite hashtag #everydayphenomenal is very much what they feel being together.

Padman is Twinkle Khanna's first production and is being directed by R Balki. The film also stars Radhika Apte who plays Akshay's wife in the film and Sonam Kapoor who plays the character of a tabla player in the movie.

"If you change nothing, nothing will change. It's not about being bold, but about breaking taboos that hold us back. I have lived with women all my life, yet I have learnt more about the topic while making this film than ever before. I do not mind who I offend or whose stomach I turn by being bold, this is not the Stone Age; menstruating is natural," Akshay Kumar told media while talking about the film.

Sonam Kapoor was recently in the news when she called Sri Sri Ravi Shankar a moron. Sonam Kapoor, who has always been vocal about her opinions, was in shock post reading his comment which said, "being homosexual is a tendency that may change later." So, the actress took to social media to voice her opinion and called him a 'moron'. She also tweeted: "get with the program!!! [sic.]"