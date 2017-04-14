Former Bayern Munich superstar who was not given much of an opportunity to stamp his impact at Manchester United, Bastian Schweinsteiger, was present with his wife -- the gorgeous Ana Ivanovic -- at an ice hockey match on Thursday in the United States of America.

The power couple of sports was seen cozying up at the stands and we couldn't help but drool on their photos from the National Hockey League (NHL) game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators at the United Centre in Chicago, Illinois.

The Serbian Ivanovic, 29, one of the most gorgeous tennis players ever -- who retired from the sport last year -- married Germany midfielder Schweinsteiger in July 2016 in a dreamy event in Venice.

A post shared by Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Schweinsteiger, 32, who signed for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire in March this year, was seen cheering for Chicago Blackhawks, along with his wife.

The duo was also presented with the NHL side's jersey after the game. The Predators prevailed over the Blackhawks 1-0.

Watched our first NHL playoffs game last night. It was a great experience and good luck for Game 2 on Saturday, @nhlblackhawks! @anaivanovic A post shared by Bastian Schweinsteiger (@bastianschweinsteiger) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Bastian Schweinsteiger at the United Center pic.twitter.com/b5jJwyXjej — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) April 14, 2017

Bastian Schweinsteiger is an eight-time winner of the German Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and has also won the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup title once. He also lifted the FIFA World Cup with the German national team in 2014.

Ana Ivanovic, meanwhile, is a former World No 1 in women's singles tennis. She lifted the French Open title in 2008.

Time for some sightseeing in #Chicago on my day off with my wife @anaivanovic ? A post shared by Bastian Schweinsteiger (@bastianschweinsteiger) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:19am PDT