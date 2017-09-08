After Hurricane Harveys intense flooding that almost decimated parts of the Texas coastline, the high school football team in Refugio - Refugio Bobcats - is preparing to play its first football game after Harvey.
An American football team in Texas prepares for first game after Hurricane Harvey
- September 8, 2017 08:43 IST
