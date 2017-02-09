Model-turned-actress Amyra Dastur and Vinon Khanna's son Sakshi Khanna are reportedly dating each other. Sakshi and Amyra met each other two years ago and have been in a relationship since then, according to SpotboyE.

The report said that Amyra and Saskhi had met each other two years back at a party through a common friend, who played a cupid. The two often go out for vacations together in exotic locations, the report added.

Amyra had earlier made her debut in Issaq starring Prateik Babbar. Although the film failed to make any impact at the box office, the gorgeous diva grabbed eyeballs with her beauty. Now, Sakshi too in prepping hard to step into the entertainment industry and reports say that he will play one of the leads in the sequel of Dhadkan that featured Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty.

This is not the first time that Amyra made headlines for her rumoured affairs. Earlier, it was reported that something was brewing between Amyra and her co-actor Prateik. She was also linked with South star Dhanush.

Bollywood star kids often make news for their rumoured love affairs. Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor was apparently dating Shikhar Pahariya, whose maternal grandfather is former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Other star kids who often remain in buzz are Shah Rukh Khan's sons Aryan and AbRam, Saif Ali Khan's son Ebrahim and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.