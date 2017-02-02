Amy Jackson is certainly one of the hottest divas in Indian entertainment industry and the pictures from her Maxim India photoshoot validates the same.

Watch: Nia Sharma shows her oomph factor with hot dance moves on Instagram video

Amy appeared on the cover of Maxim India magazine that is celebrating its 11th anniversary. While Amy looks sexy on the cover picture itself, there are other photos from the shoot that raises the temperature even more.

Amy just nailed it with her hotness in all the pictures from the photoshoot and proved it again why she is one of the sexiest Bollywood divas. Amy is also much popular on Instagram as she keeps teasing her fans with her sizzling pictures.

She had earlier grabbed eyeballs by sharing a topless picture which had made her fans go crazy. Amy will next be seen in much-awaited Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. Known to be quite close to Salman Khan, there have been rumours that the actress is dating the superstar.

Salman's surprise visit to the 2.0 teaser launch event had made gossip mongers believe that something is brewing between the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and the gorgeous actress. However, Amy have been denying the buzz saying that they are just good friends.

Amy had also said that working with Salman in any movie is one of her biggest dreams. She was in fact approached for Kick but Amy could not accept the offer as she had already signed I. There were rumours that she may appear as one of the female leads in Dabangg 3 but there has not been any confirmation on that.

Check Amy's sizzling pictures from the Maxim India photoshoot: